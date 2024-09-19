The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: EP talks Louvre story

We know that much has been said about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in terms of the title character and Daryl, so why not talk locations for a moment?

After all, one of the things that we are personally most excited to see right now is how the show utilizes none other than the Louvre for an iconic sequence moving forward. We’ve known for a long time now that the museum would be featured this season, but there were still questions as to how. Isn’t it nice to have more clarity?

In a new cover story over at Entertainment Weekly, it is confirmed that the Louvre will factor in some way into Genet’s backstory. Showrunner David Zabel discusses further to the site the challenges associated with getting permission to film there:

“Orchestrating that was really difficult and complicated … When Norman and I first talked about the show, we loved the juxtaposition of being in a place like France, which is all about high culture and beautiful architecture and high fashion, and juxtaposing that against the apocalypse, which is everything falling apart and everything’s s—-y.”

Because the Genet sequences may be set around the initial outbreak, there’s a chance that some of the beauty of the Louvre may still be on full display. We can understand why the producers would want to use this character for such a storyline, given that a lot of what Genet represents is tied in some way to power and opulence. Why wouldn’t they want to keep that going in almost whatever way they possibly can? She clearly has an elevated sense of self, almost as though she should be the one to alter history rather than Laurent.

Remember now that season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres a week from Sunday on AMC.

