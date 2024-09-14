The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 promo: ‘Fight to Reunite’

At this point, we don’t tend to think there is much ambiguity about what’s ahead on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. While there is certainly a chance that a few stories could contain their fair share of surprising twists, the central arc is clear: Seeing Carol do her best to hunt down her longtime friend.

What is her motivation? You could call that a mystery for now, mostly in that there is a specific reason why she is hunting him down now. Just know that it is not going to be easy in the slightest.

If you head over to TVLine now, you can see a new promo that carries with it a pretty important message in “Fight to Reunite.” It is a reminder of everything that Carol is going to go through here as she tries to get to Daryl in France. There are of course walkers, but we saw with Genet in season 1 that there are a ton of human threats out there in this world as well. You can’t just forget about or diminish those; in some ways, you can argue that they are worse than some of the zombies.

So what are some of the larger mysteries?

We do think that all the talk about Carol could be a smokescreen for some other storylines involving other characters. There has been so little said about either Laurent or Isabelle within the press for this season, and it does leave us pretty darn worried for what could be happening with either one of them. We can easily see situations where one or both of them gets killed off so really, we are just doing our part to try to be prepared in advance.

What do you most want to see potentially on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

