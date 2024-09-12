The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 teaser: Hitting the road

Are you ready for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 to arrive on AMC in a matter of weeks? By the end of the month, The Book of Carol will be here and personally, we are certainly ready to continue the journey.

For one of the latest teasers for what lies ahead, let’s just say that there is one specific thing to have in mind: Danger for these characters is always going to be there. Are you ready?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a newly-released preview that features, at the center of it, Melissa McBride driving and, eventually, coming to an unexpected stop. This is where she sees a certain walker on the road, and we are reminded (of course) that the show is hardly going to be getting rid of zombies anytime soon.

Are these going to be drawing a lot of press leading up to the premiere? Well, we tend to think that they won’t necessarily be front and center. However, at the same time they are a lingering presence throughout all of the show, and one of the exciting things that comes with traveling to new places is what sort of mutations and surprises the team is inevitably going to come across. We just hope that this does lead to some exciting and/or different action sequences that we have not seen before.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all of this drama with walkers, Daryl will still have a major threat to square off against in Genet. Will Carol be able to help him? The preview for season 2 showcases that a reunion is potentially coming, but when will it happen? Will it actually help him?

