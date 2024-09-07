The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 spoilers: Who has doubt?

The premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to be arriving on AMC in a matter of weeks. So what can we say about it now?

Now, we should go ahead and note that leading up to the show’s return, we have heard teases aplenty about certain characters whether it be the title one or then also Carol. For the sake of this article, why not shift the focus slightly over to Isabelle? She was a fantastic character through season 1 and now, we’ve learned more about both her past and present belief system. Also, she has a relationship with Daryl that feels like it could turn romantic … though nothing is guaranteed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Clémence Poséy (who plays Isabelle) does give us a small sense of what is ahead for her — in particular, it feels like a big part of her story is going to be all about her starting to question the faith within the Nest and the institutions that she has held dear:

“There’s a lot of doubt … She starts questioning what she has believed for years, starts seeing the flaws, the cracks in the dogma that has kept her going for so long. It’s always interesting taking a character through that kind of journey.”

We have seen already through the first six episodes that Isabelle is the sort of person who will evolve significantly and, of course, we are eager to learn more about where things are going to go from here. How can we not be curious, all things considered? There is so much potential to see things evolve, though we’re also worried about her long-term future given that we’ve yet to hear anything about Posey being in the third season. That could just be a closely-guarded secret…

Related – Be sure to get some more previews regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including some season 3 castings

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and its season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







