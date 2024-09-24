The Boys season 5: Daveed Diggs joins for final season

The first official casting news for The Boys season 5 has been released, and let’s just say that this one is big.

According to a new report coming in right now from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to see former Snowpiercer and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs play a part in the final chapter of the series. As per what that part is, details still remain unclear. Given that the show is most likely not coming back until 2026, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be a reveal that is rushed along at all. Heck, they didn’t say much official about Jeffrey Dean Morgan at all until when the show is back.

Now, we do believe that Diggs is going to be the sort of actor who is capable of playing either good or bad characters, and there is going to be a lot of speculation about him over the coming months. In general, though, we don’t tend to think that there is some sort of extreme need for a lot of new players to enter the show this season. After all, just remember the fact that you already have Jensen Ackles coming back full-time as Soldier Boy, and there are also a number of other major stories to be taken on, including Vought getting a lot of their supes deputized and whatever Butcher now has planned when it comes to a violent revenge plot. We honestly don’t even know how the writers are going to be able to take everything on in the relatively small amount of time that they have.

For now, let’s just hope a few more teases come out when filming kicks off at the end of the month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

