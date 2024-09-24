Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: John McEnroe?

Has Only Murders in the Building season 4 officially delivered one of its most unusual cameos yet with John McEnroe? You can say that. Then again, this was also far from the most substantial surprise appearance we’ve seen over the years.

After all, it feels rather easy at this point to file this one firmly into the category of “blink and you’ll miss it.” The often-abrasive tennis icon turned up while Oliver was testing whether or not he could make it from the Dudenoff apartment over to Charles’ place in the allotted amount of time. He screamed at Oliver and that was pretty much it — though it was still fun.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

While we do understand the criticism at this point that the Hulu comedy has gotten a little bit overly aggressive on some of the cameos and guest-stars as of late, this is actually one that made sense. After all, the great thing about New York is that you do randomly bump into famous people on the street here and there, and it would make sense that it would be here totally random and not something that you would expect in the slightest.

Also, what makes this a good Only Murders in the Building cameo is that for now, we have a hard time believing that we are ever going to see John again. We don’t really need to. He served his tiny purpose, and now we can move on to try and figure out what really happened to Sazz Pataki. That is the mystery and with us halfway through the season now, there is not a lot of room for distractions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including some episode 6 scoop

What did you think about the John McEnroe cameo on Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







