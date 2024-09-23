Grotesquerie season 1: Ryan Murphy on Travis Kelce casting

With the premiere of Grotesquerie airing on FX come Wednesday night, there are a number of different stories to think about. Take the show’s comparisons to Evil or the movie Se7en. Also, think about the cast. The Ryan Murphy drama is anchored by a familiar star in Niecy Nash-Betts, but you also have in here football star Travis Kelce taking on his first significant acting role.

We recognize fully that there are questions marks about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joining a roster of accomplished performers and doing a great job. However, we can’t sit here and act as though this is the only time Murphy has done something like this. He is rather notorious in some ways for atypical casting, something that goes back to his days on Glee or even casting Kim Kardashian in a lead role on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Speaking in a press conference per Deadline, Murphy noted that this role came about following discussions with Kelce, who had a very specific opening in his schedule during the off-season.

“I directed the first episode he did with Niecy [Nash-Betts]. Niecy and I just instantly loved him and took him by the hand and let him know that he would not, could not fail … He really was amazing. He worked with an acting coach for several months. He showed up off book. He knew everybody’s lines. He was so professional. He was so committed. He kept saying to me, ‘I’m real coachable. Coach me, coach me.’ So I did, and he ended up being a delight, and I would love to continue working with him on this and other things. I cannot say enough about him as a leader. He’s just the kindest, sweetest…everything you think about him is true.”

Honestly, it doesn’t shock us that Kelce could be good at this. Even prior to his relationship with Taylor Swift he was hosting Saturday Night Live and clearly had acting aspirations. This is obviously something that he wants and because of that, he put his all into it.

Is there anything that you are most eager to check out entering the Grotesquerie premiere?

