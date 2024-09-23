Industry season 3 episode 7: Eric’s big betrayal

If there is one way that you can adequate describe Industry season 3 episode 7, we tend to think that it is this: Betrayal.

After all, consider the fact that Eric made a huge move in throwing Bill under the bus. He may not have liked to do it but at the same time, he realized that it was essential to his end goal. This is the sort of philosophy that people in his position work with — and it is also a part of what he’s imparted already to Harper Stern. That explains further some of what she did over the course of this episode. Remember her efforts her to short Pierpoint?

Speaking to Decider, actor Ken Leung had the following to say about some of Eric’s actions, including also how his past with Harper impacts the present:

“I think it’s not so obvious, but I feel like it’s kind of connected to what happens with Harper in that he’s kind of created a monster in Harper. At least, in his mind, he’s given her all these weapons that she’s now turning on him … Eric is the kind of person who sees this business as whatever works, you do. Regardless of the effect it has on a fellow human being. You know, he doesn’t reflect on that so much.”

Just as Bill may have helped Eric become who he is, Eric has helped Harper, and that is the difficult, somewhat cyclical nature of this story. It is something that really helps to further inform who these characters are and moving into the finale, we certainly thing that some huge scenes between these two have to be coming. They are really the spine of the series in a lot of ways, and even when they are apart, we tend to think that they will always collide back into each other.

