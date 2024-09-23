Industry season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Tipping points

As we prepare to see Industry season 3 episode 8 on HBO, the top story at this point is pretty darn clear: This is the finale. Luckily, we know that there is a season 4 coming already, so this is at least one thing you don’t have to worry about.

Instead, why not just worry about what’s going to happen with some of these characters? Remember here that entering this episode, you are going to see Harper face some near-impossible decisions, and we do still wonder if Eric is going to be on the brink of either leaving or being fired. Just consider some of the guy’s actions over the course of the past year; at a certain point, it is not a crazy thing to imagine that there is going to be some sort of insane spiral.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Industry season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

After a long night, Eric and Pierpoint’s executives find a solution that could bring new changes – and consequences – for the company. Meanwhile, Yasmin and Robert pay a fated visit to the countryside, and Harper’s career ambitions lead her to a crossroads.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We don’t necessarily think that this is the sort of show that needs one to get people excited. However, at the same time, we’d have a hard time being upset if there was some sort of jaw-dropper that got us more excited for what lies ahead. Also, the producers have said from the start that this is a show potentially designed for a five-season story; even if they did not know their long-term fate when the finale was being written, they could have easily taken a big chance while hoping for the best.

