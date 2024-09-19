Industry renewed for season 4 at HBO

It may not come as much of a surprise, but isn’t it nice to know that an Industry season 4 renewal is official at HBO?

Today, the premium-cable network made it clear that they are bringing the hit drama back for another chapter. We don’t think that this is a huge surprise given both its critical reception and commercial performance. While season 3 is not on par with some other hits like The Last of Us or True Detective, it has improved its performance after moving to a new timeslot on Sunday nights. This may also equally help it in awards consideration.

In a statement, co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay had the following to say about the renewal coming out now:

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in *Industry* and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4”

Meanwhile, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, added the following:

“For three seasons, INDUSTRY has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama. Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

Remember that Down and Kay have suggested that they’d like the series to go through season 5, so that has to be the hope for now.

