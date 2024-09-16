Industry season 3: New episode 7, episode 8 tease

There are two episodes remaining in Industry season 3 and from here on out, everything feels like it is going to ratchet up.

After all, how can it not at this point? It feels like Pierpoint is about to descend into utter chaos and beyond just that, jobs could be on the line. Heck, Yasmin could find herself dealing with an extreme amount of trauma that she cannot bounce back from. This should prove itself to be one of the most eventful stretches of the entire HBO hit so far — and we certainly tend to think that this could help make that season 4 happen. (Of course, that feels like a sure thing already.)

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, co-creator Konrad Kay gave a slight sense of what is head during these remaining two episodes — and also just how eventful they are going to be:

… We have an extra long finale as well, like 12 minutes over length, which HBO granted to us on the strength of the material. I would say tune in, because the first six episodes are pretty explosive, but I feel like a lot comes home to roost in seven and eight, which I think will make it very dramatic view.

It is also worth noting already that the creative team have a pretty good idea for what the fourth season would be, and the hope here remains that the show does have a chance to go for five. This excites us greatly, just because it feels like a ton of shows out there are ending their runs so much earlier than they really should be. There’s something rather fun that comes with a series coming on the air and from there, having a chance to linger for a good period of time.

