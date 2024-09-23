When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Are you excited to see When Calls the Heart season 12 arrive on Hallmark Channel? Of course, we’d love nothing more than for it to be back soon, especially since there are so many different stories that could be brought to the table here.

For the time being, though, let’s just continue to dive more into possible premiere dates. Are we going to learn one here at some point this fall?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is remind everyone that season 12 is deep into production at this point — it started more than a couple of months ago, and it is certainly our feeling at the moment that they will be wrapped later this fall. However, that does not mean that we’re going to be getting some sort of news on a premiere date within the next few months.

Until we hear otherwise, we are personally anticipating that the return of When Calls the Heart is going to be coming in March or April, filling roughly the same timeline that we saw earlier this year with the show coming on after The Way Home. These two shows are the anchors of the network’s scripted lineup at this point. Can things always change? Sure. Just remember that season 10 served as proof that Hallmark can do whatever they want with this show after it films, even going so far as to have it air at some point in the summer.

As for what to expect…

Right now, we tend to think that the central story is still going to revolve around Elizabeth and Nathan trying to move forward now that they’re together, while also dealing with whatever reveal regarding Jack’s past is coming to the forefront. There is a lot going on, but we still hope that the story ends in a fairly happy spot.

