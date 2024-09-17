When Calls the Heart season 12: BTS with Melissa Gilbert!

To date, Hallmark has kept many of the finer details about When Calls the Heart season 12 under wraps — however, one big announcement came about days ago! Hope Valley has a particularly notable visitor this coming season in Melissa Gilbert, which seems perfect given the almost-spiritual ties between this show and Little House on the Prairie. It gives all of us one more thing to look forward to — after all, we know already that the new season will have plenty of romance and drama.

For those wondering, it seems as though Gilbert has already done some work on the show; the proof is in a social media message from star and executive producer Erin Krakow!

In a post on Instagram, Krakow had nothing put praise for Gilbert while sharing a photo of the two of them together:

Just a couple of prairie girls! Grateful and honored [Melissa Gilbert] has joined us in Hope Valley! Total pro, so down to earth, sweet as pie – and fun at parties.

It is our hope at present that the new season is going to have a wide array of different surprises beyond this, but we will have to wait and see on that. For now, the premiere has a big story that will revolve around something tied to Jack Thornton’s past; it was the basis for the finale cliffhanger, and it could be a new obstacle for Nathan and Elizabeth to tackle. We don’t think it will be something that impacts their relationship, though — it feels like the producers are moving in a direction where the two are endgame, and we don’t think that a show has to constantly keep characters single and/or in jeopardy for there to be good storytelling.

