Why did Sierra McClain leave 9-1-1: Lone Star, Grace in premiere?

Why did Sierra McClain leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star leading up to the season 5 premiere? There’s no way around it — Grace’s exit is going to be felt. It is something that could reverberate through a lot of the story moving forward. The show is not going to be ignoring her exit.

Now that we’ve said this, there is still a certain merit in asking the following: Why are we here in the first place? Is there a reason why McClain is departing the show?

Well, for those who did not hear the news over the past several months, it seems as though this departure was not something that the writers for the show wanted. Meanwhile, it is also not something that was planned for; rather, it seems to be the result of a delicate financial state of the show, which is also the reason why this is going to be the final season. It is impossible to get into the exact dollars and cents here, but clearly things did not plan out when it comes to talks prior to production and that has led us to where things are now.

So why is this show hit so hard financially compared to others on TV? Lone Star is produced by Disney and yet, it is airing on Fox — meaning that the network does not profit from it the way that it does some of their in-house productions. These cost factors are ultimately the reason why the flagship show moved to ABC, which is 100% owned by Disney.

In the wake of all of this, let’s just go ahead and say that we hope McClain lands another prominent role in the near future, one that really allows her talent to shine full-time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

