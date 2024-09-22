9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Show EP on Sierra McClain exit

There are a few different headlines out there entering the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 tomorrow on Fox. What is the big one? Well, you do not have to look any further than the exit of Sierra McClain from the series. This is something that was indicative in some ways of the cost issues with the show being owned by Disney and yet, airing on another network. All of this is also wrapped up in the fact that this is the final season. It’s not something that we love, but we’ve come to accept that the end is near.

How is the show going to write out the character of Grace? Based on the previews we’ve seen, it seems like the character is off during some sort of work out in the field (perhaps as a missionary?) — we’ll see what ends up sticking.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, show executive producer Rashad Raisani explained further how the exit of McClain dramatically impacts the story, and also how it lasts far longer than just the premiere:

The thing that I would say is that Sierra McClain is so central to the DNA of this show. She’s literally the voice on the other end of a call on a show with 9-1-1 in the title. She’s the one who says, “What’s your emergency?” So not even just from her job, but her spirit and her soul have been sort of the center of the show from an emotional point of view. I think most people would say Judd and Grace are the heart and soul of Lone Star, and half of that is gone now. So there’s no way that we could just dispatch of it or quickly write it off.

We just had to embrace that loss to our show and, frankly, share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd. To not hide from it, but at the same time, to try to honor what both Grace and Sierra McClain meant to the show and to try and make sure that we kept the utmost respect and love for Grace and for Sierra as we went forward. And I think we did it.

We’ll see how all of this plays out over time, but easily it feels like Judd will be the person who ends up struggling the most. Grace has, after all, served as a rock for him for a long period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere

How much are you going to miss Sierra McClain on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates down the road here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







