9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere spoilers: The train derailment

Come September 23, the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere is going to be airing after an extremely long wait. Will it prove worthwhile?

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to the Fox series, starting off with the fact that there is another big-time rescue event at the center of the story. Here, we are referring to the train derailment that has been mentioned in the promos! This is great, but there are also some sad things ahead including the exit of Grace on-screen. We’re going to miss Sierra McClain through a lot of the final chapter, and it seems like Wyatt is going to be taking the character’s place in the call center.

“Both Sides, Now” is the title for the next episode, which should be a treat to all the Joni Mitchell fans out there. Below, you can see the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere synopsis with some other details:

The 126 race into action when an armored truck and its guards are attacked by a group of masked men. Carlos, in his new job as a Texas Ranger, is assigned to investigate the case. Owen attends group therapy with Tommy to deal with his brother Robert’s death; Both Marjan and Paul each apply for the open lieutenant position, replacing Judd, who finds himself lost without his old job. Wyatt begins work at the call center and a major train derailment signals tragedy in the all-new “Both Sides, Now,” fifth season premiere episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, September 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-501) (TV-14 L, V)

Just from reading that alone, you can feel pretty confident that the producers are going to be throwing a lot into the story — and odds are, that will be the case through much of the series ahead.

