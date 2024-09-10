9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 spoilers: Who is Campbell?

In the event you have not heard already, there are a lot of exciting things ahead moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5. So, what stories will stand out?

Well, for those of you who have not heard already, we are going to be getting a rather fantastic storyline for Carlos as he becomes a part of the Texas Rangers and soon after that, starts to work towards getting some answers about his father. Isn’t there a lot to be curious about here? We tend to think so, though there is also plenty of danger.

Now, TVLine is reporting that Carlos is going to have some help out in the field, as you are going to have a chance to see Enlisted alum Parker Young on the show as Campbell, a Ranger assigned to work alongside the character on the series.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, showrunner Rashad Raisani gives you a much better sense of what could be ahead in regards to this story:

“When these two guys team up, there’s a very special chemistry … They complement each other on cases and they’re going to become great friends. They’re going to go to some very interesting places as a partnership … They are great together, and the stories they tell are some of the most explosive and dynamic that we’ve done.”

The executive producer goes as far here as to say that he is even “desperately pushing” for a spin-off with the two. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens, but we’d certainly love for this to not be the end of the road for this universe on Fox. (We know that the other series is still going on ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

