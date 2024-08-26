9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 spoilers: Carlos’ huge story

We are finally going to be seeing 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere this fall on Fox after a super-long break. What stories will be front and center?

Well, if you love Carlos, rest assured that there is going to be some big stuff happening with him professionally. He’s going to be joining the Texas Rangers! There will be a story this season about the character trying to learn the truth about his father’s death, and him moving up in the world could be representative of what he wants to do here.

Speaking in a new interview now with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani explains some of what the intentions were with this particular plot:

“Even as far back as season 1, we talked a lot about putting Carlos on the path of being an APD detective. But then, as his storyline of his relationship with his father started to develop and we started to explore the complicated history of the Texas Rangers…. In a weird way it really reflected Carlos’ own history with his dad: That his dad was someone he’d seen as oppressive and not accepting, and then as their relationship progressed that changed. We thought what Gabriel represented is the transformation of where we hope the Texas Rangers are going — and who epitomizes that better than Carlos.”

Of course, in addition to this story we anticipate that there will be emotional and romantic moments aplenty with TK and Carlos, given that they remain at the heart of the story. We think that this season will be understandably trying to juggle a lot, not that this is much of a surprise. Remember, there is a good chance this is the final chapter! The cast was certainly aware of this while shooting.

