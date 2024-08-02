9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Jackson Pace (Wyatt) series regular

Based on some recent promos for 9-1-1: Lone Star, it has been pretty darn clear that we’ll be seeing more of Judd’s son Wyatt. Now, we’ve got more substantial confirmation of that than ever.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jackson Pace has been promoted to series regular for what may be the fifth and final season on Fox. While this may be sad news, it is also hardly a surprise based on where things stand at this point. The network is clearly trying to cut costs and at this point, it is easy to assume that this is one of the more expensive shows that they have. Also, they are looking to get more shows that they have exclusive ownership of at this point. That is abundantly clear based on a lot of the decisions that they have made over time here.

If you remember, once upon a time Wyatt had aspirations of becoming of a firefighter, but what transpired with him at the end of last season changed that plan dramatically. We are now in a spot here where we simply have to wonder whether or not we’re going to actually see this character handle the role of dispatcher — there are some really big shoes to fill here!

After all, remember that Grace is seemingly not going to have an on-screen presence this year, and the idea of that still frustrates us to no end. Yet, we also know this is the way of things with a lot of shows in this era. We do lose characters here and there, but on-screen Grace has been one of the beating hearts of Lone Star and it has been great watching her relationship over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, including what Rob Lowe has to say about an impending end

What do you think about Jackson Pace having a larger role across 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







