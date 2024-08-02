9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Rob Lowe discusses possible end

As you prepare to see the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere on Fox next month, there is so much to prepare for here!

After all, consider this: The end of the show may be right around the corner. While the network has not confirmed that this is the final season, it feels like the writing is on the wall in a lot of ways. The network is seemingly cutting down on outside productions, and cost is one of the biggest reasons why the flagship version of the show moved over to ABC.

Just in case you needed more evidence that season 5 is likely the end, why not turn to Rob Lowe? In a new interview with Variety, the show’s star explained how everyone came into this batch of episodes with a certain mentality in mind:

“We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did … We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great.”

We do love the idea of everyone putting their best work out there in season 5 and if the cast all thought that it could be the end, that probably means that the writers shared the same sentiment. Where we’re getting here is pretty simple: There is a good chance that the series is going to be building towards some sort of fitting conclusion. We don’t want it to end on a cliffhanger!

Related – Be sure to get some more talk about the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere, including a promo!

What do you think we’re going to see from Rob Lowe over 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







