9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 promo: Is Wyatt the new dispatcher?

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere is coming on September 23. There is a lot to be excited about, but there is certainly a bittersweet element to the story ahead, as well. Not only could this end up being the final season of the first-responder drama, but it also seems as though Sierra McClain (Grace) will not be returning.

Luckily, we do at least know thanks to a new promo who will be replacing her seemingly as a dispatcher, and it is actually a familiar face! If you head over to Twitter now, you can see that Judd’s son Wyatt seems to have taken over the job. He did have some aspirations at one point of being out in the field, but a near-fatal injury may have changed that for good.

While we do still wondering how the show will really handle Grace’s exit long-term, that may or may not be something that is apparent right away. Instead, we tend to imagine that the show is going to work extra hard to hit the ground running, trying to give you some sort of action-packed premiere event that really fits the DNA of what we have come to expect from the franchise over the years. If you did not know for whatever reason, a train derailment is almost certain to be front and center for at least the first episode or two — though in true Lone Star fashion, it will probably be followed by some rescue-of-the-week stories not too long after the fact.

If this does end up being the final season of Lone Star for whatever reason, let’s just go ahead and hope that it goes out with a bang.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

