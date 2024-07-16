9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date officially revealed

After a wait of over a year, we now know when 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is set to arrive on Fox — and ironically, it is in the spot so many predicted.

Today, the network confirmed that on Monday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see the rescue drama come back for what could end up being its final batch of episodes. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but in reading the tea leaves, the evidence is there that the end is near. Fox as a network seems to be moving increasingly away from expensive dramas that they don’t have direct ownership of, and the move of the flagship 9-1-1 to ABC was one move that suggested that something like this could be imminent.

Is there still a chance that Lone Star ends up airing somewhere else for a season 6? Never say never, but it is not something being heavily reported at the moment.

For those who are unaware, the Rob Lowe drama will be paired on Monday nights with Rescue: Hi-Surf a different sort of first responder drama that has a far more beachy setting. It is actually going to formally premiere the day before on Sunday, September 22, where it will air following NFL coverage as a way to potentially boost its total viewership. This is what Fox wants to do when it comes to securing that it can find some new scripted its, something it is desperate for at this point.

All we ask is this

If we are nearing the final season of Lone Star, tell us officially before it is too late in the season! Give viewers a chance to actually prepare for the end as opposed to being blindsided by it.

