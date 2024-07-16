Is Jim Parrack leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, Judd in season 5?

We knew already that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 was going to be down Sierra McClain as Grace — is Jim Parrack joining her?

From the moment that we heard the news about McClain, we have certainly been worried about the future of her on-screen counterpart, especially since it is hard to think about the future of one without the other. Now, let’s just say that we’re perhaps more concerned than ever before thanks to some of what Fox has shared.

To get a better sense of exactly what it is that we’re talking about here, check out the official synopsis below via TV Insider:

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega (Gina Torres), along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder.”

If Judd is no longer in the 126, will we even see him? That does feel like a legitimate cause for concern. Also, we recognize that the show may have needed to trim its budget to stay on the air for what may end up being the final season. Nothing has been confirmed there yet, but it feels like a definite possibility and it is something that we should think about as we move forward.

Related – See some more news on the 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere now and what you can expect

What do you think we are going to see on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







