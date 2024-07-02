9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 promo: Everything’s off the rails!

With the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 finally coming this fall on Fox, the network has released a promo. What’s in it? Well, let’s just say that it is very much holding to the same standard that we have seen over the years.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for what lies ahead that features none other than a train crash front and center. This does signal that moving forward, there will be some sort of huge, life-or-death situation to help the show hit the ground running, which is honestly what we’d want from a show like this. It’s also a good way to rest things given the incredibly long hiatus that we’ve already been stuck with.

Will there still be character-specific stories wedged in here? Absolutely, but let’s not act surprised that these are things that the show is going to promote in advance. This has always been a series that caters to casual fans in some of its previews, mostly because it realizes that the diehards are going to watch anyway. For everyone else, you want to try and sell the story on huge action set-pieces that, one way or another, you are not going to see anywhere else. Those are really the ways that it can rise to another echelon of success, or at least hold the audience that it has.

Just remember now that if you love Lone Star, be sure to watch live, especially with all the reports that are out there about this being the final season. We are certainly worried, and we tend to think that is going to remain the case until some things are confirmed. If nothing else, Fox is not saying right now that season 5 is going to be the end.

Related – When is 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 going to actually premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







