9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date at some point before the end of the summer?

Well, first and foremost, let’s make it clear that absolutely, we want nothing more than to get the show back and soon! Even with the rumors out there that this could be the final season, the spin-off brings a lot to the table and tells stories with a lot of action an heart. It is also one of the last vestiges of a certain era of live-action scripted programming at Fox.

Here is the good news: We do at least think more news on a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date will be here before too long. As a matter of fact, it is a foregone conclusion that an announcement will happen this summer! All things considered, it has to. After all, Fox will need some time to promote the show, even if it is the final season, and we anticipate it being back when you get around to either late September or early October.

So what will the start of the season look like? Given that it has been an incredibly long time since the show was on the air, it does feel fair to assume that there is going to be some sort of big event that serves as a reintroduction to the series — think a major crisis, the sort of thing that the series does do best.

Is there a chance that another network saves the show?

Sure, this is a fun thing to consider and anything is possible in theory. However, that does not mean it will happen and nothing has been reported as of this time. A little patience here may go a long way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

