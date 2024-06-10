9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 star addresses cancellation rumors

The premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is going to be premiering on Fox at some point this fall — will it be the end of the story?

Well, at present, it certainly makes sense to be concerned, largely because of a Deadline story that many cast members are prepared for season 5 to be the final one. While this may end up being the case, it is worth remembering at the moment that nothing has been decided.

With that in mind, why not turn to a cast member in Ronen Rubinstein? In a post on his Instagram Stories (per TVLine), the actor indicated that there could still be a certain measure of hope:

“Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show … But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

It is possible at the moment that these cancellation rumors are due to some budget tightening over at Fox, which is something that has happened in recent years. Yet, could that change of the ratings are great? It feels like the sort of thing that is possible here. The same goes for the series moving over to ABC, which has already happened with the original show.

The message in the end here appears to be quite simple — if you love this show, be sure to watch it live! After all, you never quite know what is going to happen, as this is as topsy-turvy of an era of TV as we have seen in a long time. We never imagined that this show and the original 9-1-1 would be airing on separate networks!

Related – Who may be leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star before the start of season 5?

Are you still hoping to see a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 6 at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







