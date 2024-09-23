9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere spoilers: A ‘brutal’ beginning

As many of you are well aware at this point, the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere is going to be coming to Fox in a few hours. What can you expect to see here? Well, we know that Sierra McClain (Grace) is gone, just as we know that Carlos is going to have a huge storyline regarding the Texas Rangers.

For the time being, what we want to focus on the most here is the major arc that has been hyped up over the past several weeks — think in terms of the massive train derailment. This is a storyline that fits very much into the overall brand of this series, one where you often see some sort of high-stakes disaster at the start of the season. It is one that actually may take a few episodes to resolve — or, at the very least, that is what we’re prepared for!

Gina Torres has taken on a lot of high-stakes stories over the years, and she certainly felt the impact of this one during filming. In an interview with Us Weekly, she described filming this storyline as “brutal,” noting that there was a lot that went into it in between conditions and really long hours. However, at the same time she found a lot of joy in playing the part:

“This show makes me fall in love all over again with the process of filmmaking, with the process of making a show. Because there are so many people with different, with completely different skill sets that come to play to make that happen.”

Ultimately, we are pretty excited to see all of this play out, but also at the same time see the writers swing for the fences. They knew this would likely be the final season and with that, they are likely putting a lot of the cards on the table.

