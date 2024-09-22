Slow Horses season 4 episode 4: What is Diana fighting for?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+, what better time to shift the focus?

After all, consider that Diana Taverner is in the midst of a really fascinating arc, one that focuses at least in part on her at Second Desk, trying to do what she can to help MI5 while also dealing with the presence of Claude, a guy who seems to be the ultimate rule-follower. In a lot of lines of work, you could consider that to be a great thing. However, we’re not so sure that this qualifies. Sometimes when dealing in a world of spycraft, you have to be shifty and sneaky. You can’t let everyone know your secrets and if you do, you are signing your own death warrant.

For this very reason, do not be surprised in the event that the next episode features Diana at least trying to do something more to either undermine Claude or keep further secrets from him. She seems to at least recognize the risk that is presented with cold bodies and having the name “Robert Winters” out there.

If you love it when spies are at their most sneaky, let’s just say that this upcoming episode could be it. This is absolutely the sort of content that we want to see from Taverner as a character — and hopefully, at the same time there will be a chance for her to have a few more conversations with some people within Slough House. We already know that any conversation between her and Jackson Lamb is going to be absolute fire — the more that we get with those, the better off the show will be.

