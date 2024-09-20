Slow Horses season 4 episode 4: More on River’s ‘return’

As we prepare to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 4, it certainly appears like things are going to be changing for many characters. After all, it is clear that both Sam Chapman and David Cartwright are in a certain amount of danger! Harkness and his crew are all still out there, though it does remain to be seen what their ultimate goal here is amidst all of the drama.

So while we wait for another review or two on that, why not have another conversation here about River? After all, it does seem like Jack Lowden’s character is heading back to the UK!

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is photographic proof of River at train station — though who knows what happens there? We have seen so many instances already of terrible things happening in various transport hubs on this show … something could happen here, as well!

After all, one of the other photos appears to feature none other than Emma doing her best to try and track down River; it is pretty easy to understand why she would want to track him down. After all, this is someone who willingly faked his death and took off to France on his own accord, hoping to find a certain element of answers. We know he may have learned something in regards to “Adam Lockhead” and his world, but it was also likely more than he bargained for.

Just remember now that there are only three more episodes left on Slow Horses this season, so things are going to be moving pretty fast. Won’t they have to at the end of the day?

What do you think we are going to see from River Cartwright moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 4?

