Slow Horses season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Is River back home?

Next week we are going to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+ — can you believe we are at the halfway point already? It is a crazy thing to consider! Yet, from here on out it feels like things are only going to get more intense and we have to be prepared for that.

So what is at the forefront of this upcoming story? Well, for starters, there still has to be a search to ensure that nothing happens to David Cartwright or Sam Chapman, as both appear to be in the crosshairs of Harkness’ men. Meanwhile, what is going to happen when it comes to River? Is he going to be heading back to the UK after a particularly rocky stint in France?

Well, we should note that the title for the upcoming episode is “Return,” and that in itself feels like a clue that Jack Lowden’s character could be coming back. For more proof, just take a look at the synopsis below:

Taverner is desperate to hide dangerous secrets. River seeks answers at his grandfather’s house.

What is Diana trying to hide?

That doesn’t feel that hard to figure out at this point — she clearly does not want the truth to come out about some of what MI5 was up to so many years ago with the identities that were created — especially since Harkness may not be aware of them. She’s already tried to steer Claude off the path here, but he has proven himself to be a dog with a bone to a certain extent. We do think that she will be able to best him at some point; after all, she’s been proven able to best almost anyone.

