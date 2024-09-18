Slow Horses season 4 episode 3: Is David Cartwright missing?

When it comes to Slow Horses season 4, one thing can clearly be counted on — almost constant chaos for its main characters.

Take, for example, River Cartwright having to make a daring escape in France from a group of people who mistook him for Bertrand a.k.a. Adam Lockhead. Meanwhile, back in the UK Slough House found themselves facing a completely different problem — where in the world was David Cartwright?

First and foremost, we should note here that Standish tried to do her best to hide River’s grandfather the moment that it was clear that Emma was going to be working to bring him in. The problem is that now, he seems to be in the wind — and that is hardly good news given his current cognitive state. It can be up for debate what he remembers or doesn’t remember at any given moment, but he is in grave danger. Remember that there are those out there who want him dead, and Slough House was not able to bring down the assassin at the end of this episode.

In addition to David, we are now acutely aware of one of the other central targets that is out there in Sam Chapman. While it remains to be seen to some extent what the endgame will be here or what the organization under Harkness is up to, it seems to be very much tied to the past. Also, do not be shocked if this is all linked in some way to long-held secrets at MI5. There has to be a reason why the name Adam Winters was chosen, right?

Is season 4 still delivering?

On a personal level we very much think so. However, we also recognize there may be criticism from those who wonder if Slough House is a little too split up at this point.

