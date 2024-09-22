Gen V season 2 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Gen V season 2 at some point between now and the end of the fall?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and point out where things currently stand: Production is actively underway still for the latest batch of episodes, as it has been for a rather long period of time now. The hope remains here that we’re going to be seeing things wrap up there at some point before we get to winter and from there, the series can officially enter post-production. That will be a rather long process just because this is a superhero show that requires a ton of visual effects. After all, one of your lead characters literally uses blood as a projectile!

Because of the situation that we’ve mapped out already, the odds of getting an official Gen V premiere date this month are extremely low. there is just no reason to think that Prime Video is going to announce something when you are a good 8-10 away from when the show is actually going to be back! Our hope is that it will return in the summer or fall. Meanwhile, The Boys season 5 is currently slated to come out at some point in 2026, and it will be the final season.

There are going to be some pretty substantial links between the flagship show and the spin-off moving forward. After all, we know that Homelander has been given the ability to help deputize Supes against “enemies” a.k.a. Starlighters, and we’re sure that will have an impact in some way at God U. It has also been confirmed that in some shape or form, you are going to see more of Chace Crawford as The Deep on the spin-off as well.

What are you most excited to see moving into Gen V season 2 when the show premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

