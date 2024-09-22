Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 9/22?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network with season 5? We know it has been a long wait already. As a matter of fact, it has been more than 20 months at this point since a new episode aired and of course, it would be nice to see something more soon.

So, is that about to happen? Well, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There isn’t anything more on the air tonight. However, rest assured that the Western drama will be back before too long! The plan is for it to return on Sunday, November 10, and we tend to think that in the next few weeks, a whole handful of previews will start to emerge all about what the series looks like.

We know that there has been a lot of oxygen spent already on a few things associated with the show, whether it be the exit of Kevin Costner or the fact that there is a spin-off coming titled The Madison. All of this will continue to be interesting, but one thing we want to specifically highlight here is the fact that this will be the first show from Taylor Sheridan’s empire to really come to a proper multi-season conclusion. Even if there are various offshoots, the conclusion to this season is going to be the end to the story that was originally designed. We are going to see what the prolific writer-producer had in mind.

The only thing that we can say right now is that there is a reasonably good chance that things are going to be exceptionally chaotic. As a matter of fact, we would be disappointed if that wasn’t the case, all things considered.

