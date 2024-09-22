The Penguin season 1: A surprising origin story for HBO, Max

Today on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of The Penguin if you missed it a few days ago. Is it worth watching? Regardless of if you have seen The Batman or not, we would argue so! This is a show that is really just about the origins of Oz Cobb, where he comes from, and his rise to power. Sure, the Batman is out there, but he is not meant to be front and center. All indications are that he will not even appear.

It is ironic that this Colin Farrell series is an origin story when you consider the fact that it, in itself, has an interesting origin story. As it turns out, the story arc here was once meant to be a part of the next movie! Speaking to ComicBook.com, executive producer Dylan Clark had the following to say about conversations between a top executive and The Batman director Matt Reeves:

“The streaming-cable space was was a no-brainer for some of the bigger characters. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content] was the first person that said, ‘I need a marquee character.’ And Matt said, ‘You know, I have this really good idea for Colin for the second movie.’ And Casey said, ‘I want that. You can’t just have these characters be in the movie space.'”

Farrell will still have a role to play in the next movie, but this show does allow for there to be so much more depth to who he is and what makes him stand out. Even though you are certainly not meant to root for Oz, you at least should understand him and that is one of the main things the series is going for at this point. Given that we are just one episode in, know that things are going to get all the more dark and intense in due time.

Related – See more insight on the next The Penguin

Provided that you saw The Penguin, how much more excited are you for what’s next?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







