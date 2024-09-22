FROM season 3 premiere: Where is Tabitha?

We recognize that there are a lot of interesting questions that FROM fans had entering the season 3 premiere, and the fate of Tabitha had to be especially huge.

After all, consider some key variables here! We knew heading into the episode that she was seemingly not in FROMville anymore, as she had turned up in a hospital that, seemingly, was back in the real world. Within this episode, we at least got some answers on that. The character does appear to be back in reality, as she was able to speak with her mother. This is where she got confirmation that people have been looking for her; some time has passed, but it does not necessarily seem like time moves at some different pace than it does in the real world.

Here is where things get a little more interesting — Tabitha emerged in Camden, Maine, which happens to be the same place that Victor was prior to eventually finding his way to the town. What’s the connection there? We know that there is a bond that exists between Tabitha and Victor, but why turn up there when people come to FROMville from almost anywhere? There is something that the universe is trying to tell us here, and it certainly feels useful that she is linking up now with someone tied to Victor’s past.

One of the most curious threads worth watching from here is what Tabitha actually wants out of her life now. You could make the argument that she is going to do whatever she can to get back to her family, but how in the world do you do that? Judging from at least this episode, she’s still going to stop at nothing to try to make this happen. Whether or not it does, meanwhile, is a totally different story.

