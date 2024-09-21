FROM season 3 cast tease ‘darker,’ more personal story

Can you believe that in just over 24 hours, the FROM season 3 premiere is going to be coming to MGM+? It has been a long time coming; yet, we tend to think that it will also be worthwhile.

If you remember, the trailers already for this season signal that for some of these characters, things are going to go from bad to worse — and it is hard to know how else to even explain it. Take for Boyd, for example. Sure, he managed to destroy the Music Box, but what comes next? It seems like this town is just destined and eager to push him to the brink.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which multiple cast members including Harold Perrineau set the stage for what lies ahead, and tease along the way a story that will be “darker,” more emotional, and even more personal than what we saw the first two seasons. There are also a lot of promises that some answers are coming. Does that mean that everything about the town is going to be revealed? Hardly, but we do think some of the pieces are going to start coming together. There is probably a cognizance here on the part of the producers that they can’t leave everything a mystery forever; however, they also want you to keep watching.

In the end, let’s just say that FROM season 3 has a great opportunity to remind everyone of why it is one of the most underrated shows on television. Let’s cross our fingers here and hope that we are left terrified and with our jaw on the floor after every hour…

Is there anything that you are especially excited and/or worried about entering the FROM season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

