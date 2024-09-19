FROM season 3 premiere sneak peek: Boyd & Ethan chat

As we prepare for the FROM season 3 premiere on MGM+ this weekend, we know there is a central challenge for the town. As if things were not bad enough for these residents, a food shortage has officially arrived. Nothing is being produced in a way that actually helps anyone, and this leads to some other big questions. Namely, what can actually be done to make things better.

With all of this in mind, let’s turn to a new sneak peek from the first episode, one that features Boyd and young Ethan having a really difficult conversation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

If you head over to TV Insider, Harold Perrineau’s character does his best to explain to the child while a particularly hard choice is having to be made, one that requires the residents to have to kill some of the livestock. This may be the only way to keep everyone alive until they are at a point when they can have other food again. This is a hard thing for any kid to hear, especially one that is being forced to grow up so much faster than anyone would like. Remember that in this episode, as well, there is a legitimate concern about Tabitha, as well — is she gone for good, and what does that mean for Ethan if she is?

We’d love to sit here and say that Boyd or Ethan are about to see a light at the end of the tunnel … but remember that this is not the sort of show that this is. Instead, it is one where you think we’ve reached a moment of peace and instead, it is followed up by multiple other moments of chaos. Things will be worse before they are better.

Related – See more from Perrineau about the FROM season 3 premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the FROM season 3 premiere on MGM+ this weekend?

Have any huge theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates that are 100% on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







