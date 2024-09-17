FROM season 3: Harold Perrineau on what motivates Boyd

As we get ourselves prepared to see the premiere of FROM season 3 on MGM+, it feels fair to say that Boyd is in the worst spot imaginable. How else can you describe it? This is a guy who is still alive, but continues to see one horror after another arrive in his community. There are monsters at night and no clear way to escape.

So how does a guy like this continue to go through every day? This is an almost impossible place to be, and he has already lost so much; yet, at the same time, he keeps going.

Speaking to Deadline about the upcoming episodes and Boyd’s motivation, the exceptional Harold Perrineau had the following to say, while relating a personal story:

… I was talking to a friend of mine who is a military man, and has seen a lot of war. That’s been a lot of his life. He said ‘when you go into a lot of those situations, you go into them thinking how [it] ends: Either we’re all dead or you’re all dead. Those are the two choices.’ I added that to how I feel about Boyd. For me, Boyd will keep going until they’re all dead or he’s done.

So if Boyd is relentless, the question that you have to wonder about is pretty simple: How relentless are these monsters? What about the town? Does everyone else have the push to keep going? We already know that one of the big struggles in the early going will revolve around a food shortage. How dark are things going to get with this character because of it?

