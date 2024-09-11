FROM season 3 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Shatter’

For those who have not heard as of yet, the FROM season 3 premiere is coming to MGM+ come Sunday, September 22. Are you ready for some of the terrors to come?

If there is one thing that we’ve certainly come to know from watching this show over the years, it is simply this: Things are going to get worse for Boyd. How could they not? The entire purpose of this town seems to be to put these people through it time and time again. Boyd was warned in a way about horrible things to come at the end of season 2 and with winter coming (with a nod to Game of Thrones), you have to be set for almost anything.

For those wondering, “Shatter” is the title for the premiere, which certainly feels ominous in its own way. The full FROM season 3 premiere synopsis gives you a better sense of what is to come:

Boyd feels the town slipping away from him as the weather grows colder and the residents more desperate.

If there is one thing we can say with confidence here, it is that the weather is going to bring so many challenges, with a number of them tied to the food supply. We know that there is going to be some sort of famine moving forward, but how are some of these characters going to deal with that? Let’s just say that we’re curious and/or nervous.

Obviously, there is also another mystery that is happening within the show that, at least for the time being, is relatively uncertain: What is going on with Tabitha? She is not mentioned in the synopsis, but we imagine that at some point, we are going to learn more about 1) where she is and 2) what happened to her.

What do you most want to see moving into the FROM season 3 premiere over at MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

