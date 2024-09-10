FROM season 3 promo: Tabitha spreads the word

The premiere of FROM season 3 is going to be coming to MGM+ later this month, and it is pretty darn easy to be excited. This could be the most ambitious season that we’ve had a chance to witness so far! If nothing else, it is one that is allowing us to see multiple worlds at the same exact time…

As a quick reminder, the end of the second season featured the Tabitha character in an absolutely shocking spot, as it appeared as though she had somehow found her way into the outside world. How did this happened and is there a way that she can eventually find her way back?

While there are several things that are intentionally up in the air still, you can head over to the link here to see a promo in watch Tabitha tries to tell the story of where she is and beyond just that, what has transpired with her family. There’s some pretty emotional stuff that she will have to sift through over the course of this season, and there is also the following question to think about as well: Is anyone going to listen to her? The story that she has to tell is understandably insane, and the only way someone could buy it is in the event that they have gone through something similar before on their own.

Of course, this promo does also serve as a reminder of the danger that still lies ahead for Boyd and many of the other residents of the community, who all more than likely realize that things could still be getting worse before they get better. Sure, they could all do their best to escape, but they have other issues to think about as well — take, for example, how hungry they are.

What are you most excited to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

