FROM season 3: Harold Perrineau, cast prepare you in new video

Come Sunday, September 22, you are going to have a chance to see FROM season 3 premiere — are you ready for more terrors?

If you are not watching this show yet for whatever reason, know that this is one of the creepiest shows of its kind, one stuffed full of mysteries and a top-notch performance from Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd. It has the support of such horror auteurs as Stephen King, and it also finds a way to keep you asking question after question.

Now, we do know that it has been an extremely long time since the end of season 2 and by virtue of that, we understand if you may need a bit of a catch-up. If you don’t have time for a re-watch, we are absolutely here to help!

If you head over to the official FROM Twitter now, you can see a video in which Perrineau and many other cast members do their part to recap the second season, diving into everything from the new bus arrivals to the music box to a significant death to the major, Tabitha-centric cliffhanger that could fundamentally change everything within the community.

While the official synopsis may not give away too much more, we still love to think that it sets the table quite wonderfully for what could be coming:

In the wake of Season Two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.

Remember that at this point, going on the offensive here may be one of the only real options that residents of the town have! After all, a food shortage will leave them with limited options.

If you are not on board the show yet, there’s plenty of time to get into it — you will 100% not regret it.

