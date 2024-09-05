FROM season 3 promo: About that phone call…

With the FROM season 3 premiere coming to MGM+ later this month, why not dive head-first into the latest preview?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a promo that focuses on just one of what is MANY mysteries at the heart of the criminally-underrated horror hit: The phone calls. We’ve seen instances of this in the past, with them seemingly coming from the outside world. So, what’s the source of them? Well, that’s one of the things we hope the show sheds some light on here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Now, we know that there is a major desire out there for many people to get answers about almost everything with the show immediately, but the world of the Harold Perrineau drama doesn’t quite work like that. We’re fine with some things playing out for a long time so long as the storytelling is good. If all the questions are answered here, it feels like the story would end. Who wants that right now, given that there’s still room for a lot of terrifying / entertaining stuff?

Beyond just these phone calls, we obviously know that there is room for some other exceptional stuff moving forward as season 3 will have to address what we saw with the big Tabitha cliffhanger at the end of the second season. Has she actually found a way out, and can it be replicated? The idea of a possible escape from the community is going to be one of many stories that is explored throughout the new season. However, at the same time we tend to think that there are going to be some other horrors that are explored here as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM now, including another way to pare

What do you think is going on with the phone calls here in FROM season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







