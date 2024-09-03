FROM season 3 premiere: Another way to prepare

If you are a diehard fan, then you’re probably well-aware already of the fact that the FROM season 3 is coming to MGM+ this month! Granted, we’d also understand if anyone out there wants to do whatever they can to prepare now. After all, this is one of those shows that benefits heavily from a re-watch, as many of the episodes are stuffed full of interesting stories and content worthy of theories.

So, here is the good news — whether you want to re-watch the first two seasons or see them for the first time, it is easier than ever to do that.

In a new post on Twitter, Harold Perrineau indicated that both season 1 and season 2 are now available on Amazon Prime. We’ve actually noted that the first season in particular is available on Freevee, which means that you can check that out without paying for a subscription. That will be, of course, what gets you hooked and eager to check out season 2, as well…

If you are not a part of the FROMily yet, let’s just note that this is one of the best horror dramas on TV right now with an outstanding ensemble cast and some great mysteries. How did some of these people end up in a mysterious community where they are forced to endure one terrible trial after the next? Is there a way to actually escape? Of course, these are some of the things you will be wondering time and time again…

Also, Perrineau is incredible in a much-deserved lead role. We’ve loved him ever since Romeo + Juliet and still, he brings everything to yet another level as Boyd. We tend to think there is even more compelling stuff for him this season…

