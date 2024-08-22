FROM season 3 video: A new cast reminder

Are you ready to dive into the world of FROM season 3 over at MGM+? We know that it has been a long wait already, but on September 22, the show will be back! This means an opportunity to dive into the mysterious community again and with that, hopefully get some answers as to why those people are there … and whether they can get out. (It does seem like Tabitha may have stumbled into something, but is she really in a better place? That’s a question we are still working to better understand.)

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that features Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast indicating that the show is a month away from being back. While there may not be a lot of interesting plot details in here, it’s just fun to see the group back together!

Personally, we tend to think that what matters as much as anything at the moment here is that the promotional push for the new season is really about to begin in earnest, and we do think that a good bit of work is going to be done with it. After all, FROM is arguably the biggest show that MGM+ has, and it is also one that is building more and more over time thanks to word-of-mouth. This should easily be the most successful season that the show has.

Could more characters die at this point?

Well, remember that this is the sort of show that this is! People can die at almost any point and in the end, that is almost necessary to further expose the truth.

