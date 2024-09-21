Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: fall 2024 update

Is there a chance we will learn more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 between now and the end of the fall? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love nothing more than having the show back and soon!

After all, if you are not aware, production for the latest batch of episodes has already kicked off, and that means that there is almost certainly going to be less of a break between seasons this time around than what we had between season 1 and season 2.

Unfortunately, none of this serves as any definitive proof that another season is going to be coming anytime soon. As a matter of fact, the chances are pretty high that you are going to be waiting a while in order to see that. Paramount+ likely will not bring the series back until some point in 2025, which means that you’re not going to get any news this month. As a matter of fact, we tend to think we will be waiting until November, if not longer, for any sort of big reveal on this subject. After all, they have no real reason to rush any of this along and they, as opposed to the cast and producers, have final season on when the show returns.

As for what you can actually expect to see on the next chapter, all signs seem to suggest that we’re going to be getting something geared around characters who did not necessarily have huge storylines in season 2. Think along the lines here of JJ, Tara, and Alves. Because these seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution are so short, it can be hard to service every single main character as much as you would like. In terms of format, there will be more of a mixture of procedural and/or serialized elements this time around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

