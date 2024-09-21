Dancing with the Stars 33 results preview: Who will be eliminated?

The first results of Dancing with the Stars season 33 are going to be revealed on ABC this coming Tuesday, and it is going to be a doozy. After all, you are going to end up seeing two stars as opposed to one sent out. This means that the stakes should be fairly high for everyone left to deliver.

Now, of course the question becomes which two stars are going to be in the most danger, and it leads to the following question: Is this one of the more obvious eliminations out there?

Just think about it like this for a moment: It is easy to assume at this point that Anna Delvey will be one of the two. She is the most controversial person on this season, and a ton of viewer are not going to get over the fact that she’s performing while simultaneously wearing an ankle monitor. She wasn’t one of the two worst dancers of the night, but we’re not altogether sure that even matters.

As for the other elimination, we have to look towards Eric Roberts. He may be far more famous than a lot of the other celebrities, but we’re not sure what his voting block is; also, he was one of the weaker contestants. Sure, Reginald VelJohnson was probably the weakest star of the premiere in terms of how little dancing he actually did, but he came across as really endearing. For now, we tend to think that he will be okay.

We suppose that if there is a “shock” elimination that you could see in this episode, it would be Brooks Nader. A lot of models tend to be eliminated far earlier than expected, and while she was a decent performer (and there are showmance rumors aplenty out there with her and Gleb), she is not necessarily a household name to a lot of people.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

