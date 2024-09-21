The Penguin spoilers: EP on show’s season 1 timeline

We know that The Penguin takes place not too long after the events of The Batman, but how compressed is this story going to be in general? You can argue that because this is a show revolving around a rise to power, it could take a good bit of time to get Oz Cobb to where he needs to be for the next movie.

However, sometimes a few big events can be game-changers and in this universe, you don’t need a lot of time to make said events happen. This actually seems to be what the Colin Farrell series is angling to do here.

In a new interview with Collider, executive producer (and The Batman) director Matt Reeves indicated exactly how much time the events of this season are going to take to play out:

It’s fairly compressed. In the movie, the election day was November 7th. This takes place a week after that, after Bella Reál has been elected but is now Mayor-Elect Bella Reál. We’re in the aftermath of all that flooding. The wealthier neighborhoods, of course, have gotten the aid they needed, and in Crown Point — and other areas of desperation — they’re not getting the help they need. That is the void Oz steps into when he decides to make his moves. The story plays out, really, over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year. I don’t think we quite get to play Christmas or New Year’s, but we’re getting there.

From there, of course, we’ll see when the next movie is set; our feeling, though, is that by the end of the season, Oz will be well-positioned to help run the city’s underworld. Because the character is so iconic in the comics, we hardly imagine that the show is going to be putting him into a terrible spot at the conclusion of this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

