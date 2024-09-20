The Penguin premiere: Colin Farrell, cast break down Gotham

We’ve had almost 24 hours now to sit back and dissect everything that we saw over the course of The Penguin episode 1 — why not hear more from everyone behind the scenes now?

One of the goals from the get-go with this HBO / Max project was to offer a depiction of Gotham that is different even from what you saw in The Batman. As Matt Reeves puts in, the movie featured a lot of Bruce Wayne atop the city. Sure, he would dive into the darkness as his alter ego, but he came at everything from this position of power and privilege.

So when it comes to Oz Cobb … well, let’s just say that things here are a little bit different. This is someone who comes from almost nothing and fights, tooth and nail, for just about everything that he has. He is scrappy, and that may be what makes him appealing to some … though it hardly makes him a hero at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which Colin Farrell and many of the show’s writers / producers take a look at the premiere and the actual presentation of Gotham on-screen, including the desire to really present something that felt authentic to the part of the city Oz would be from. He’s fighting tooth and nail to rise up and find his own position of power, even if said position may not go in line with what a lot of other people want.

As we move forward…

Of course, Oz is going to continue to rise up the ranks! Along the way, though, he is going to face more opposition. We hardly think that he has done something truly successful when it comes to luring Sofia Falcone away…

