The Penguin premiere: Show EP on Sofia Falcone vision

Even though The Penguin is fundamentally the story of one Oz Cobb, you can’t help but discuss Sofia Falcone. Think about what we’ve seen so far! She has proven herself to be incredibly interesting and magnetic, thanks in part to a great performance from Cristin Milioti. She is smart and calculated, but at the same time capable of madness. Just the fact that she was in Arkham Asylum alone shows that she has the potential to be resilient.

What we know at this point is that Oz is trying to use her to ignite a war between the Falcone and Maroni families, while also covering up his responsibility in the death of her brother. Could this work? Sure, but it’s messy — there’s also a chance that she will figure things out.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Lauren LeFranc discussed how she approached Sofia, including conversations she had with The Batman director Matt Reeves about bringing her to life:

When I was thinking about who should be in the world with Oz, Sofia Falcone made a lot of sense based on the canon that does exist. She’s Carmine Falcone’s daughter, and Carmine dies in The Batman. Also, I read a lot of comic books as a kid, and I’ve always loved the crime drama genre, and some of the female characters aren’t as interesting or don’t get as a deep of a backstory. They’re just not given that much time. Which I felt was unfortunate, just as a fan. I really wanted to create a complicated women that Oz would respect and would challenge him. When I pitched Matt my version of Sofia, he was really supportive and eager for it as well. Matt also said that the way he approached the film was he literally adapt anything — he tried to pay homage to the comics, but then did his interpretation of it. So that gave me the freedom to feel like I could do the same thing with Sofia. I wanted to create my own canon for her. I wanted her to come from Arkham State Hospital and have this different backstory and experience the world differently than the woman that you met in the comics.

For LeFranc, we’re sure that another appeal here was simply getting the chance to showcase something that was very much different than your typical female lead in a mob / gangster story.

