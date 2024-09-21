Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: A fall 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we are going to get an official Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal at some point before the fall is over?

First and foremost, we should start off this article with a reminder of the following: The door is definitely open for more of the Jeremy Renner show! While the season 3 finale did tie up loose ends / kill off a number of characters, it was never meant to be the end of the series. There could be more to come depending on what Paramount+ wants…

So what is the streaming service doing right now when it comes to figuring out the future? We tend to think that they are most likely focusing hard on the viewership for season 3, and seeing if there is an audience that expands more and more over time. Not everyone in this day and age watches a show while it is airing, and that’s an important thing to keep in mind.

What else matters here? Obviously, the interest that Jeremy Renner has in coming back. We certainly think that it is there, but remember that this is a pretty different situation than your standard show. Even though Renner is in far better shape now than he was after that near-fatal snowplow accident, that is the sort of thing that reshapes your life and whatever your priorities are. These are certainly things that he has probably thought a lot about. The great thing in doing this show is that it would be a familiar set for him, and an opportunity to work with a number of people who are clearly caring and supportive. There are reasons aplenty to want this to happen!

